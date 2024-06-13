Tejasswi Prakash announces collaboration with Gippy Grewal for music video; Netizens call them ‘Unexpected duo’

Tejasswi Prakash who has not been seen on television since the supernatural television serial Naagin wrapped up finally has exciting news for fans. The actress is collaborating with the successful Punjabi singer, Gippy Grewal for a music video. The latter took to social media to announce the news to their fans.

Gippy Grewal announces collaboration with Tejasswi Prakash

On June 13, Gippy Grewal took to his official Instagram and X handle and shared pictures with actress Tejasswi Prakash, announcing that their new music video titled Revolver will be released soon.

In the pictures, Gippy Grewal, wearing a yellow outfit comprising a shirt, blazer, and pants, paired with black shoes, and Tejasswi, wearing an orange sleeveless bodycon dress are seen on a ramp.

Check out Gippy Grewal’s post here:

Men dressed in black kurta and turban can be seen in the background. It also features illuminated letters GG at the back.

The singer, who was last seen in the Punjabi film, Shinda Shinda No Papa, captioned the post: "Revolver video coming soon... EP- Badmashi."

Reaction of netizens

Fans of Gippy and Tejasswi are beyond excited to hear the news of collaboration. They surely didn't expect them to come together. Expressing surprise, one user wrote, "Woah this seems to be unexpected collaboration, all' the best and excited for tejasswi prakash."

Another commented, "Unexpected duo tejudi x Gippy Grewal." Others expressed their excitement and shared they are eagerly waiting for the music video to be released.

Tejasswi was last seen as the lead in Naagin 6. Besides reality shows and television serials, she has also appeared in music videos like Door Hova Gey by Jassie Gill, Rula Deti Hai by Yasser Desai, and Kalakaar by Kulwinder Billa.

Gippy was last seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa, which became the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year worldwide. It also stars Hina Khan and Grewal's son. The lighthearted comedy, directed by Amarpreet G.S. Chhabra explores the challenges of modern parenting.

Other than this, Grewal has featured in movies such as Carry on Jatta 3, Honeymoon, Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Lucknow Central, and Manje Bistre, among others.

