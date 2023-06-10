Tejasswi Prakash Birthday: Naagin 6 actress celebrates special day with media; Treats them with cake

It is the birthday of one of the most popular telly actresses in the TV industry- Tejasswi Prakash. The Naagin 6 actress turns a year older as she celebrates her 30th birthday today. Her birthday celebrations began a few days earlier as her fans surprised her on the sets of Naagin 6. She cut eight cakes and received gifts and cards from loving fans. Her pre-birthday celebrations continued as she cut a cake with the media in the evening yesterday.

Tejasswi Prakash celebrates her birthday with media

In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, the Naagin 6 actress is seen celebrating her birthday. The actress had her birthday bash in the city yesterday evening where Karan Kundrra was spotted arriving with Tejasswi's parents. The video shows the actress walking out with her boyfriend and being greeted by the media. She smiles at the surprise the media planned for her. Boyfriend Karan lights the candle, and Tejasswi cuts the cake as the paparazzi sing happy birthday to her. In the end, Tejasswi feeds cake to a few paps and folds her hand to thank them.

Take a look at the celebrations here:

Tejasswi's pre-birthday celebrations with fans

Tejasswi's fans never fail to surprise the actress on her birthday. Like every year, they made this year special for the Naagin 6 actress by visiting her on the sets of her show. On June 9, the Naagin 6 actress was surprised as her ardent fans reached the sets of her show and held a pre-birthday celebration.

Tejasswi's professional front

Tejasswi Prakash came to the limelight after essaying the role of Dhara Vaishnav in the TV show Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She then featured in numerous shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others. Tejasswi also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi even lifted the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted show. After this, Tejasswi was roped in to essay the lead role in Naagin 6. Along with this, she has also been a part of several hit music videos.

