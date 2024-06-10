Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash is celebrating her birthday today and social media is filled with her family and fans' wishes. She is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Prakash is known not only for her acting talent but also for her impeccable fashion choices.

Tejasswi made her acting debut with Life OK's thriller series 2612 playing Rashmi Bhargava. She gained fame with her performance in Swaragini in which she played the role of Ragini. She has been in the limelight since she won the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15. But is your memory fresh with each of Tejasswi’s series? Prove it for us then.

Here’s a quiz that will test whether you are a true Tejasswi Prakash fan. So the quiz ahead is all about Tejasswi from her debut till now. Sounds simple? We hope it is. Click on start and begin.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

About Tejasswi Prakash work front:

On the professional front, Tejasswi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin, landing the lead role in its sixth season even before leaving the Bigg Boss 15 house as the winner. Participating in Bigg Boss 15 was a turning point in her life and career, where she also found the love of her life, Karan Kundrra.

