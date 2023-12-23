Tejasswi Prakash buys expensive gift for herself; Karan Kundrra says, ‘Itne mein Range Rover aa jati’

Tejasswi Prakash is a social media freak. She keeps treating her fans to some captivating reels and beautiful clicks of herself. Besides her social media posts, Tejasswi’s admirers get to see their favorites in her interesting vlogs shared on Youtube channels registered under her name. In a recent vlog, the actress shared how she spent the last day of her Dubai trip with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash gives herself an expensive gift

The vlog begins with Tejasswi Prakash telling her viewers that it is her last day in Dubai and she wants to buy something she has always wanted to get for herself. But she never had the courage to buy it as the thing is ‘very expensive’.

In the next frame, Tejasswi is spotted in a gold store, Cartier. She then shows off her love bracelet and reveals that she always wanted to get it. The actress then moves to the billing counter and tries different sizes before finalizing one for herself.

While Tejasswi Prakash is busy with her shopping, Karan Kundrra is seen teasing his ladylove with witty one liners. He also compares Tejasswi’s pricey gift to a Range Rover. Karan is heard saying, “Yeh basically tune apni Range Rover bechi hai (You’ve basically sold your Range Rover).”

Advertisement

Here are a few glimpses from Tejasswi Prakash’s vlog:

About Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most sought-after actresses on Indian TV. She began her acting journey with Life OK’s thriller show 2612 in 2012. After this, the actress appeared on Colors TV’s Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki. Tejasswi’s fame stemmed from the critically-acclaimed romantic drama Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She has featured in shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Talking about her non-fictional outings, Tejasswi Parkash showed her adventurous side on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. She participated in Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as the winner of a controversial reality show.

Personally, Tejasswi Prakash is in a relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two came face to face for the first time on a show named Ladies v/s Gentlemen. However, love blossomed between them during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

ALSO READ: WATCH: New mom Disha Parmar gives peek into her postpartum workout routine; shares secret behind weight loss