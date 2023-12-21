Tejasswi Prakash channels her risky side in thigh high slit evening gown

Tejasswi Prakash is one actress in the television industry who has won over the audience with not just her acting talent, but also her impeccable fashion sense. In a recent appearance, the stunning actress graced the spotlight in a captivating black gown that left fans in awe of her exquisite style. The actress shared her glamorous look, setting social media abuzz with admiration. Let's decode her look.

Tejasswi Prakash stuns in elegant black gown

Tejasswi Prakash chose to don a black gown from Ambika Lal's Autumn Winter 2023 Collection, and it's safe to say that she carried the ensemble with grace and charm. The long gown featured a striking long split on one side, starting from the waist, adding a touch of allure to her appearance. The one-shoulder gown showcased a structured detail on one shoulder, elevating the overall sophistication of the outfit.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash's look here:

Complementing the gown, the Naagin actress opted for a high ponytail that added a touch of modern chic to her overall look. Demonstrating the less-is-more approach, she chose minimal accessories, letting the gown take center stage. Adorning a trailing ear cuff and a simple bracelet on her hands, Tejasswi struck the perfect balance between elegance and simplicity.

The actress's makeup further accentuated her features, with flawless winged eyeliner and nude lips. She scored full marks for the simple look that balanced the bold outfit.

The black gown is available on Ambika Lal's website under the Autumn Winter collection and is priced at Rs. 62,000.

Tejasswi Prakash's fashion choices have always managed to capture attention, and this recent appearance is no exception. Her ability to effortlessly carry such a glamorous and sophisticated look showcases not just her style, but also her understanding of fashion as a form of self-expression.

As fans continue to shower Tejasswi with compliments and praise for her stunning look, one thing is certain – she has once again proven her prowess in the world of fashion. The actress took to her social media to unveil the mesmerizing look, sharing a picture of herself in the evening gown with a caption that teased, "Welcome to my dark side."

