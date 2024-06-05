Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The actress is currently taking a break from work and enjoying her time traveling and working on herself. Even though she is away from television screens, she continues to make headlines for her sartorial choices. Last night, the Naagin actress was the center of attention as she left an upscale restaurant in the city after having dinner with her friends. Let's decode her look.

Tejasswi Prakash's outfit decoded

Tejasswi Prakash wore a stunning maroon full-sleeved dress that was perfect for a night out. The dress, made of smooth satin, reached just to her knees and featured a charming frill at the bottom edge. The top of the dress had buttons running down the front to her waist, giving it a chic and elegant look. The full sleeves also had buttons near the wrists, adding a bit of sophistication.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's outfit here

For her casual night out, Tejasswi paired the dress with simple black sandals, which balanced the overall look perfectly. She carried a luxurious black tote bag from Yves Saint Laurent. The bag, which costs around INR 3 lakh, added a touch of glamor to her ensemble.

Tejasswi kept her accessories minimal, letting her outfit shine. She wore her hair straight and open, and her pink lipstick added a pop of color to her look. She chose to go with no makeup, which highlighted her natural beauty.

As she stepped out of the restaurant, she giggled and happily posed for the camera with her girl gang.

Tejasswi Prakash on the work front

Talking about her professional front, Tejassi was last seen in Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin. She landed the lead role in the sixth season of the popular television show even before leaving the Bigg Boss 15 house, where she emerged as the winner.

Participating in Bigg Boss 15 was indeed a significant turning point in her life and career. She found the love of her life, Karan Kundrra in the show. They are happily together to date.

