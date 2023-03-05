Tejasswi Prakash defines magical glam in a gold metallic top and shorts; See PICS

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines for a while now owing to her talent and social media posts. The actress not only impresses the audience with her acting chops in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6 but is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Time and again, she has proved that she can slay in any outfit be it heavily embellished lehengas or bold cutout dresses. Her pictures on social media go viral within a blink of an eye and fans leave no stone unturned to compliment her snaps.

Tejasswi Prakash's stunning PICS:

A few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media and dropped stunning photos on her Instagram handle. In these pictures, the Naagin 6 actress looked fabulous as she is decked up in a gold metallic deep-neck top and denim shorts. Her hair is styled open and she looks absolutely mesmerizing as she strikes captivating poses for the cameras. Sharing these snaps with her fans and followers, Tejasswi captioned, "It would be a tragedy if you settle for something less extraordinary than the magic you hold …" Fans and friends dropped amazing comments for the actress in the comment section by praising her beauty.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash's personal life:

Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with Karan Kundrra during their stint in Salman Khan-led hit controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship faced a lot of ups and downs even when the couple was locked inside Bigg Boss' house. But after solving all the differences, Tejasswi and Karan are now known as one of the most adorable couples in the industry. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media swoon the hearts of the audiences. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'.

Tejasswi Prakash career:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in a peach short dress and fans are obsessed; Take a look