Tejasswi Prakash drops PICS as she gets honoured with Dadsaheb Phalke Award; Says 'To the people in....'

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name owing to her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behavior. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits. Lately, Tejasswi has been dropping some stunning pictures and videos on her social media handle from her photoshoot. Recently, the actress was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award and fans are so happy for her. Tejasswi Prakash shares pic the prestigious award

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared a series of pictures with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award that she got for her supernatural television series Naagin 6. In the pictures, Tejasswi made heads turn in her traditional avatar. She opted for a stunning golden saree for the event and looked beautiful as she posed for the cameras. Tejasswi completed the look with light waves in her hair and wore a big red chunky statement jewelry piece. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote ‘To the people in my life who make me smile, support me and bring me joy… a big thank you.’ Check out the pictures here