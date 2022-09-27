Tejasswi Prakash drops romantic poster of her Marathi movie ‘Mann Kasturi Re’; Karan Kundrra reacts
Tejasswi Prakash shares romantic poster of her Marathi movie ‘Mann Kasturi Re’ on social media.
Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known name in the telly industry. She has been part of several successful daily soaps and was also seen in Bigg Boss 15. She is highly appreciated for her role in the fictional show Naagin 6. The actress is very excited about the launch of her first Marathi movie. Tejasswi is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show Naagin 6. She will be soon seen in the Marathi movie, Mann Kasturi Re. She recently unveiled a poster of her upcoming film featuring her along with actor Abhinay Berde in the lead roles.
In the poster post shared by Tejasswi Prakash, she is seen dancing with actor Abhinay Berde. The actress is seen in a beautiful red dress and her hair is in a bun. Her makeup is very natural and she has paired it with stud earrings. She shared in the captions, “The story of two minds decorating golden dreams in the sky of love..! Presenting the romantic poster of Abhinay Berde and Tejasvi Prakash's movie 'Man Kasturi Re'...! Happy Navratri to all.”
Tejasswi Prakash’s boyfriend Karan Kundrra dropped fire emojis.
According to reports, Tejasswi will be portraying the role of a college student in the movie. The film is slated to release on November 4, 2022.
Meanwhile, Tejasswi has one more Marathi film in the works, which is slated to hit theatres shortly. The film, named School College Ani Life, is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and financed by Rohit Shetty. She will be seen in the film alongside Karan Kishore Parab. Interestingly, she will portray a student in this film too.
On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.
