Tejasswi Prakash drops the teaser of her upcoming Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re; Karan Kundrra praises her

Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde starrer Mann Kasturi Re to release on November 4.
Tejasswi Prakash is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and is presently winning many hearts with her excellent acting chops in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show Nagin 6. Along with it, Tejasswi is climbing new steps in her professional life as she is all set to feature in a Marathi film titled Mann Kasturi Re. She recently unveiled the poster of her upcoming film in which she stars along with Abhinay Berde.
Today, Tejasswi shared the first look of her upcoming film 'Mann Kasturi Re' on her Instagram handle. Sharing a glimpse of her film, Tejasswi captioned, "ती...पहाटे पडलेलं गोड स्वप्न ती...सांजवेळी बहरलेल्या मोगऱ्याचा सुगंध तिच्या सोबतीचे क्षण हवेहवेसे तिला पाहता मन कस्तुरी रे! मराठी चित्रपटसृष्टीत पदार्पण करतोय एक गोड हसरा चेहरा ... 'श्रुती' च्या भूमिकेत.. तेजस्वी प्रकाश" Fans have expressed their excitement in the comment section and are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.
Karan Kundrra too praised the first look of her lady love's upcoming film and shared the video on her Instagram story. Sharing this, he wrote, "Shine bright like a star that you are".
About Mann Kasturi Re:
Mann Kasturi Re features Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde in lead roles. Tejasswi will be seen playing Shruti, whereas Abhinay will play Siddhant in the film. According to reports, Tejasswi will be portraying the role of a college student in the movie. The film is slated to release on November 4, 2022.
On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.
