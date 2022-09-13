Tejasswi Prakash drops the teaser of her upcoming Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re; Karan Kundrra praises her

Tejasswi Prakash is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and is presently winning many hearts with her excellent acting chops in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show Nagin 6. Along with it, Tejasswi is climbing new steps in her professional life as she is all set to feature in a Marathi film titled Mann Kasturi Re. She recently unveiled the poster of her upcoming film in which she stars along with Abhinay Berde.

Today, Tejasswi shared the first look of her upcoming film 'Mann Kasturi Re' on her Instagram handle. Sharing a glimpse of her film, Tejasswi captioned, "ती...पहाटे पडलेलं गोड स्वप्न ती...सांजवेळी बहरलेल्या मोगऱ्याचा सुगंध तिच्या सोबतीचे क्षण हवेहवेसे तिला पाहता मन कस्तुरी रे! मराठी चित्रपटसृष्टीत पदार्पण करतोय एक गोड हसरा चेहरा ... 'श्रुती' च्या भूमिकेत.. तेजस्वी प्रकाश" Fans have expressed their excitement in the comment section and are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.