Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a family dinner on her father’s birthday along with beau Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the highly reckoned name in the entertainment industry. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and love blossomed between them. They got into a relationship inside the house and their love has only become stronger with time. The couple is quite popular for their adorable chemistry and is never shy of PDA. The couple is also quite comfortable with their families and often goes out together. Tejasswi recently celebrated her father’s birthday with beau Karan by her side.

In the video shared by Naagin 6 actress, she is seen enjoying a nice dinner with her parents and Karan Kundrra at a restaurant. They are seen celebrating Tejasswi Prakash’s father’s birthday and a chocolate cake with ice cream was kept in the centre. In the video, Karan Kundrra is seen conversing with her parents. She gave a glimpse of her mother and father sitting opposite her. She looks beautiful in her natural look and wore a pink outfit. Karan had sported a casual yellow T-shirt with blue denims.