Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a family dinner on her father’s birthday along with beau Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra joins Tejasswi Prakash's family dinner on her father's birthday.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the highly reckoned name in the entertainment industry. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and love blossomed between them. They got into a relationship inside the house and their love has only become stronger with time. The couple is quite popular for their adorable chemistry and is never shy of PDA. The couple is also quite comfortable with their families and often goes out together. Tejasswi recently celebrated her father’s birthday with beau Karan by her side.
In the video shared by Naagin 6 actress, she is seen enjoying a nice dinner with her parents and Karan Kundrra at a restaurant. They are seen celebrating Tejasswi Prakash’s father’s birthday and a chocolate cake with ice cream was kept in the centre. In the video, Karan Kundrra is seen conversing with her parents. She gave a glimpse of her mother and father sitting opposite her. She looks beautiful in her natural look and wore a pink outfit. Karan had sported a casual yellow T-shirt with blue denims.
Tejasswi Prakash professional life
On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.
Karan Kundrra Professional life
Karan Kundrra started his acting career with Kitani Mohabbat Hai and worked in several daily soaps and reality shows over the years. The actor was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda. He has also worked in numerous music videos.
