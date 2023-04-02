Tejasswi Prakash exudes elegance as she poses in a beautiful orange lehenga; See PICS

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines for a while now owing to her talent and social media posts. The actress not only impresses the audience with her acting chops in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6 but is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. From embellished ethnic outfits to stunning bold dresses, Tejasswi leaves fans mesmerized in every outfit, and one can take notes from her. Her pictures on social media go viral within a blink of an eye and fans leave no stone unturned to compliment her snaps.

Tejasswi Prakash's new post:

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media handle and shared a few drop-dead gorgeous photos. In these snaps, the Naagin 6 actress looks stunning as she is dressed in a woven Banarasi Brocade Silk lehenga and has donned a green dupatta. Tejasswi opted for minimal jewelry and wore a necklace that looks beautiful with her outfit. She chose high-definition makeup and style her hair into a sleek bun with a middle partition.

Her heart-melting smile and confidence elevate her look here as she poses for the snaps. Sharing these photos, she captioned, "Alexa, play “good for you”. Fans and friends have flooded her comment section with their compliments. Sugandhaa S Misshra also commented and wrote, "Pretty gal."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash began her acting career in 2012 but rose to fame after essaying the role of Dhara Vaishnav in the hit show Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She then featured in numerous shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others. Tejasswi also did several nonfictional shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi even lifted the trophy of the Salman Khan hosted show. After this, Tejasswi was roped in by Ekta Kapoor to essay the lead role in her fantasy show Naagin 6. She is still part of the show and essays the lead role.

After showcasing her talent in Hindi cinema, Tejasswi has gained wide recognition in the Marathi film industry as well after starring in the Marathi film titled 'Mann Kasturi Re' opposite Abhinay Berde. Now the actress is all set to star in another Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' opposite Karan Parab.

Speaking about her personal life, Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra and the couple is going headstrong with their relationship.

