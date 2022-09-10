Tejasswi Prakash flaunts a diamond ring, says ‘It’s a YES’; Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Mahekk Chahal REACT

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the much-loved celebs in the television industry. The actress is presently winning hearts with her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. The actress has been among the most talked about TV personalities since her stint in Bigg Boss 15. She not only won the season but also found the love of her life in the show, Karan Kundrra. The actress often makes headlines for her personal and professional life. On Friday, she sent her fans into a frenzy and created curiosity by dropping two pictures of her flashing an alluring diamond ring on her finger.

In the pictures, Tejasswi is seen flaunting a diamond ring as she holds a bouquet in her other hand. She is seen smiling as she flaunts the giant stone. In the next photo, Teja strikes a pose with the big solitaire. Further raising excitement among fans, Tejasswi wrote in the captions, “Big Day! It’s a YESS when the ring is so dreamy. I’m in complete awe with how pretty this ring looks from @ornaz_com Swipe left to have a closer look of my stunning Diamond Ring Checkout @ornaz_com for their customisable collection of diamond engagement rings for making your proposal special or celebrating a milestone moment.”