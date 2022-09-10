Tejasswi Prakash flaunts a diamond ring, says ‘It’s a YES’; Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Mahekk Chahal REACT
Tejasswi Prakash sparks rumours of engagement as she flaunts a diamond ring in her finger.
Tejasswi Prakash is one of the much-loved celebs in the television industry. The actress is presently winning hearts with her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. The actress has been among the most talked about TV personalities since her stint in Bigg Boss 15. She not only won the season but also found the love of her life in the show, Karan Kundrra. The actress often makes headlines for her personal and professional life. On Friday, she sent her fans into a frenzy and created curiosity by dropping two pictures of her flashing an alluring diamond ring on her finger.
In the pictures, Tejasswi is seen flaunting a diamond ring as she holds a bouquet in her other hand. She is seen smiling as she flaunts the giant stone. In the next photo, Teja strikes a pose with the big solitaire. Further raising excitement among fans, Tejasswi wrote in the captions, “Big Day! It’s a YESS when the ring is so dreamy. I’m in complete awe with how pretty this ring looks from @ornaz_com Swipe left to have a closer look of my stunning Diamond Ring Checkout @ornaz_com for their customisable collection of diamond engagement rings for making your proposal special or celebrating a milestone moment.”
Check the post here:
The pictures came as a surprise to her friends and fans. Her Naagin 6 co-star Mahekk Chahal commented, “Omg congratulations girl. So so happy for you . God bless” and Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Khush reh.” Fans of the actress were shocked and amazed by the news.
Turns out the actress was flaunting the ring for a brand advertisement. Karan Kundrra commented on the post, “Babe you broke my whatsapp it’s an #Ad nincompoops.”
Soon after the post was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement about her engagement, saying they are looking forward to the day when she gets engaged to Karan Kundrra.
While one fan wrote, “How pretty," another commented, “Omg congratulations girl. So so happy for you. God bless." A third fan wrote, “I hope ur engagement and ur wedding from karan come very fast, we all wish see you as bridal."
Earlier, Karan Kundrra and his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash won everyone’s hearts after their adorable PDA moment went viral. In the picture, the two actors shared a kiss as they walked on two different elevators.
