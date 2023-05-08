Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her summer style as she poses in a quirky orange blazer; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash, known as the leading actress in the entertainment industry, has a massive fan following owing to her talent and fashion. From embellished ethnic outfits to stunning bold dresses, Tejasswi leaves fans mesmerized in every outfit, and one can take notes from her. Her pictures on social media go viral within a blink of an eye, and fans leave no stone unturned to compliment her snaps. When it comes to flaunting trendy sartorial choices, Tejasswi has always been a step ahead and dished out major outfit goals. This time was nothing different!

Tejasswi Prakash's new snaps:

A few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash shared a few new pictures with her fans on her social media handle. In these snaps, the Naagin 6 actress exudes sass and style as she strikes poses in a stunning outfit. Here, Tejasswi is seen wearing a chic white dress, but what elevates her look here is her funky orange printed blazer. She sported hot pink heels, went for minimal accessories, and dished out major summer outfit inspiration. Tejasswi chose a subtle makeup and beautifully styled her wavy hair. In the caption section of these snaps, Tejasswi wrote, "Happy life, happy vibes."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash began her acting career in 2012 but rose to fame after essaying the role of Dhara Vaishnav in the hit show Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She then featured in numerous shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others. Tejasswi also did several nonfictional shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi even lifted the trophy of the Salman Khan hosted show. After this, Tejasswi was roped in by Ekta Kapoor to essay the lead role in her fantasy show Naagin 6. She is still part of the show and essays the lead role.

After showcasing her talent in Hindi cinema, Tejasswi has gained wide recognition in the Marathi film industry as well after starring in two Marathi films such as Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life' opposite Karan Parab. Along with this, Tejasswi has also been a part of several hit music videos.

Speaking about her personal life, Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra and the couple is going headstrong with their relationship.

