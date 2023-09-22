Tejasswi Prakash: From bringing Ganesha home to relishing modaks; a look at her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country where many welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes for several days and seek the lord's blessings. Several celebrities also celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm every year by welcoming Ganesha into their homes. Among all, popular diva Tejasswi Prakash, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha, also celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with zeal. Like every year, the actress gave a sneak peek of her celebration to her fans on social media.

Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi:

Just a few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash shared a new post with her fans and followers offering a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to her Insta fam. She shared a series of snaps in which the actress is seen showing her Ganpati Bappa's idol, relishing modaks, seeking Ganesha's blessings, and bringing Ganpati Bappa home. To celebrate the occasion, Tejasswi chose a pretty pink embroidered ethnic suit and looked pretty as she donned subtle makeup. Sharing these photos, the Naagin 6 fame wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's post here-

Two days ago, Tejasswi Prakash shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she showed how Karan Kundrra is preparing for the festival at home. Speaking about her personal life, Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra since Bigg Boss 15, and the couple is going headstrong with their relationship.

A glimpse of Tejasswi Prakash's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others.

Not only has Tejasswi made her mark in Hindi cinema, but she has also gained recognition in the Marathi film industry. She has appeared in notable Marathi films like Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life.

The actress bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 soon after her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Naagin 6 aired from February 12, 2022 to July 9, 2023.

