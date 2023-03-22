Tejasswi Prakash gives a sneak peek of her Gudi Padwa celebration; Here's what beau Karan Kundrra did for her

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra never skips an opportunity to express their love and affection for each other. Be it surprising each other by reaching on sets or spending quality time on unplanned dates, Tejasswi and Karan have been a step ahead in dishing out couple goals. Today was no different for them! As we celebrate Gudi Padwa today (March 22), our celebs are also celebrating the occasion with their loved ones and sharing a glimpse of it. This festival is celebrated in every Maharashtrian household by hoisting a flag called Gudhi, a stick decorated with garlands, neem leaves, and a bright cloth. Gudi is believed to ward off evil spirits and bring prosperity and good fortune.

Tejasswi Prakash's status:

Today, on Gudi Padwa, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media handle and shared a picture on the Instagram story. The actress shared a snap of a sweet hamper sent by Karan Kundrra on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. This hamper consists of a sweet box, lord Ganesha's idol, flowers, a phone case, and an adorable note which read, "Happy Gudi Padwa to my Laddoo." Sharing this picture, the Naagin 6 actress wrote, "Happy Gudhi padwa @kkundrra You're the best."

Take a look at the PIC here-

Tejasswi Prakash's professional commitments:

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to star in a Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' opposite Karan Parab. Backed by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah, the film also stars Jitendra Joshi in a pivotal role. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023. Along with this, Tejasswi also essays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 6.

Karan Kundrra's professional commitments:

Karan Kundrra is a part of the fictional thriller show titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and essays the role of Veer. The show also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in lead roles. Flavored with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama showcases a unique love triangle in the mystical town of Landsdale. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal premiered on February 13 and airs on Colors from Monday to Wednesday at 9 PM.

