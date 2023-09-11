Tejasswi Prakash gives an INSIDE glimpse of her luxurious vanity van: Take a PEEK

Tejasswi Prakash needs no introducion. The actress who is currently in Goa is one of the most reliable actresses in the television industry. She was last seen in Naagin 6 in the lead role. Over the years, Tejasswi has numerous shows to her credit. The actress enjoys a loyal fan following who always stay curious to know more about her life. Besides her social media account, she also has a vlog where she shares updates about her professional and personal life. In one of the recent vlogs, she gave fans a tour of her vanity van.

Tejasswi Prakash gives a tour of her vanity van

The vlog uploaded a few days back shows Tejasswi on the last day of Naagin. She shared that she wanted to share the inside of her vanity with her fans before wrapping up Naagin. The vlog opens with the actress saying, "Aaj mein bohot zyada demanded vlog ka shoot kar rahi hu, and this vlog is about my vanity van ka tour. Aaplogo ne bohot badhe badhe actresses ke vanity dekhe honge, phir bhi aaplog itna kyun shauq tha mere vanity ka. Today is the last day of my shoot and I thought of showing you what my vanity looks like, and what has truly been my second home for the year and a half. (Today I'm shooing one of the most demanded vlogs and this vlog is about my vanity van's tour. You guys must have seen popular actor and actress' vanity vans, but still you wanted to see mine.)" Then she shows the outside of her grey van and then steps inside. There's a small waiting area after stepping inside. The space is complete with a microwave and a mini refrigerator.

Check out the inside pictures here:

The refrigerator is decorated with cute fridge magnets gifted by Tejasswi's fans. There's a small seating area which is decorated with a huge teddy bear and some soft toys. It also has a large picture of Tejasswi with her family and Karan Kundrra. In the video, she shows all the gifts that came for her from her fans and other well-wishers.

Then, Tejasswi takes us inside the main area which has another door. There's a tiny washroom inside which is for Tejasswi's personal use. Her personal space complete with mint and white decorations has a TV, a mirror, a sofa, and two chairs. The place is decorated with many photo frames that show her family moments with her parents and brother. There are many frames where her memories with Karan are attached. There's also a photo frame featuring her and Karan's childhood pictures.

Tejasswi showed the space where she gets her makeup done. She also showed her sofa where she sits and watches TV. There are also a few baskets scattered around that contain Tejasswi's favorite snacks. The TV table also has a few decorative pieces which Tejasswi explained why she liked having in the room.

Since Tejasswi spends most of her day inside her vanity van, she gave it a personal touch with lots and lots of photos of her family members and Karan. She also showed photos from Bigg Boss days and -other special moments that she holds close.

