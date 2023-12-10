Tejasswi Prakash gives EPIC twist to Lord Bobby’s entry song trend from Animal; Watch
In the latest social media offering, Tejasswi Prakash is seen having fun with her team. She is captured dancing to the trending tune of Bobby Deol’s entry track from Animal.
Tejasswi Prakash is an avid social media user. She makes sure to often treat her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself. Besides this, Tejasswi’s hilarious reels featuring her cute antics are something unmissable. Recently, the actress shared a video of herself shaking a leg on the viral song Jamal Kudu with her team. The addictive tune was originally featured during Bobby Deol’s entry in Animal.
Tejasswi Prakash grooves to Lord Bobby’s entry song with her team
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Tejasswi Prakash dropped a clip wherein she gave a funny twist to trending Lord Bobby’s entry background music from Animal. The reel showcases Tejasswi and her team’s goofy side as they enter a flight while dancing to the viral melody. For the day, the actress is seen donning a floral-printed co-ord set with minimal traces of makeup and open hair.
Alongside the snippet, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, “Lord gobhisss entry in the flight.”
Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram post:
As soon as the video reached social media, netizens shared their reactions on the same. One user wrote, “U made the song more fun and fab.” Another said, “Her team is exactly like her ‘team goofballs’.” A third one penned, “I can't stop my laugh.” “Full on goofy. Your creativity is on the next level,” read a comment.
About Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash began her innings in acting with Life OK’s thriller show 2612 in 2012. After this, she appeared in Colors TV’s Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki. Tejasswi rose to fame with romantic drama Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. After featuring in shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, the actress tried her luck on reality TV. She participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 and Bigg Boss 15. While Tejasswi Prakash ended up in 6th place in the stunt-based reality show, she emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15.
Personally, Tejasswi Prakash is dating Karan Kundrra. The two met for the first time on a show named Ladies v/s Gentlemen. However, love blossomed between them during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.
