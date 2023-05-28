Tejasswi Prakash: Here's how much fees the actress earns per episode of Naagin 6; it will blow your mind

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is one such star that needs no lengthy introduction! Her remarkable acting skills and impeccable fashion sense have made her a favorite among fans. Tejasswi's talent is not the only aspect that garners admiration but her off-screen persona also charms the audience. Currently, Tejasswi is portraying the lead character in the much-loved show Naagin 6, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

In the show, Tejasswi portrays a shape-shifting serpent, a fictional character that has captured the hearts of viewers. Naagin 6 has become a massive hit, impressing the audience with its supernatural storyline and intense drama. With its intriguing plot twists and generation leap, the show continues to entertain and Tejasswi receives tremendous acclaim for her outstanding acting prowess. For the uninformed, Tejasswi bagged the opportunity to play the lead role in Naagin 6 right after her Bigg Boss 15 victory.

How much Tejasswi Prakash earns per episode of Naagin 6:

Owing to her demand and acting skills, Tejasswi Prakash has been shining on screens and leaving no stone unturned to woo the viewers. For her incredible performance, the actress charges a whopping amount for each episode of Naagin 6. According to ETimes TV report, Tejasswi, who is seen in the lead role, is apparently earning Rs 2 lakh per episode. Yes, you read that right! Hence, it proves that Tejasswi is among the most bankable actresses in the showbiz world. Her success and demand in the industry are a testament to her talent and hard work.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash began her acting career in 2012 but rose to fame after essaying the role of Dhara Vaishnav in the hit show Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She then featured in numerous shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others. Tejasswi also did several nonfictional shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi even lifted the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted show. After this, Tejasswi was roped in to essay the lead role in Naagin 6.

After showcasing her talent in Hindi cinema, Tejasswi has gained wide recognition in the Marathi film industry as well. She featured in two Marathi films such as Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Along with this, Tejasswi has also been a part of several hit music videos.

Speaking about her personal life, Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra, and the couple is going headstrong with their relationship.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra gives a kiss to Tejasswi Prakash on Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull sets; Rajiv Adatia complains