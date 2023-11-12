Tejasswi Prakash in bewitching black corset saree will make your heart skip a beat; Watch

Diwali is about spiritual celebration, love, sweets, and of course Fashion! The festival of light and it's fervour is all over the minds of our celebrities who step out regularly to attend the lavish Diwali parties. To attend these bashes, it has become a norm for these celebs to put their best fashion foot forward. And it seems like our Television industry's leading actress Tejasswi Prakash understood the assignment right!

Decoding Tejasswi Prakash's look:

The Naagin 6 actress stole the spotlight in her oh-so-gorgeous appearance at a recent Diwali bash. Tejasswi's fashion choices often fascinate us but this time she just turned heads with her bewitching look. Her black strapless corset saree was a combination of tradition, elegance, and sultriness and she undoubtedly nailed her breathtaking ensemble.

Her ethereal look was centered around her corset top which features bronze metal lines and the plunging neckline added a layer of allure to classy diva's ensemble. She allowed her corset blouse to shine and let her draped the loose end of her saree around her waist and flaunted by rolling it on her hands. Tejasswi opted for glamorous makeup that perfectly complements the attire and chose for statement green earrings. The actress oozed the oomph as she posed for the paparazzi here. Isn't she gorgeous?

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's video here-

Apart from this, Tejasswi Prakash also attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash along with beau Karan Kundrra. The couple didn't fail to impress the fashion police and made an appearance in glamorous heavily embellished ethnic ensembles. The lovebirds stole the spotlight with their chemistry and dazzling appearance as a true power couple.

Speaking about their love life, Karan and Tejasswi have been dating ever since they participated in the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Their fans adore their chemistry and address them as 'TejRan'. Both enjoy a massive fan following not only owing to their personal life but also because of their professional achievements.

Workwise, Tejasswi was last seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan is currently seen hosting the dating reality Temptation Island with Mouni Roy.

