Tejasswi Prakash in no makeup look is a breath of fresh air; See photos

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the entertainment industry. She is not only a talented actress but also a fashion icon. With her amazing fashion choices, Tejasswi never goes out of style. She looks glamorous in both makeup and without makeup. Be it ethnic embellished outfits or western dresses, Tejasswi can pull off anything in her beautiful physique. She often shares pictures of herself wearing stylish dresses on social media. Likewise, today, the Naagin 6 actress posted a bunch of her no-makeup photos and fans are all hearts.

Tejasswi Prakash looks glamorous in no-makeup photos

On Tuesday, Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram to share her no-makeup photos with her dedicated fans and followers. Sharing six photos of herself, the actress penned a beautiful Latin phrase as a caption. She wrote, “Mentre respiro, spero” which means ‘While I breath, I hope’ in English. Along with the phrase, she added a unicorn emoji too.

For the photoshoot, Tejasswi opted for a beautiful lavender thigh-high slit frock featuring floral prints. She was flaunting a bright smile while posing for the camera.

Take a look at her photos:

Fans react to Tejasswi’s no-makeup beauty

Fans of Tejasswi Prakash are always ready to praise their favorite actress and indeed she deserves it. As soon as the actress dropped her glam photos, the comments section became filled with beautiful praiseworthy messages. A fan wrote, “Evil eyes off Tejasswi's skin!!” Another wrote, “#Tejasswiprakash looks so pretty in without makeup look !!” “Beautiful girl,” wrote a third fan. Another Instagram user commented, “Truly flawless beauty.” “Plz shere your skin glowing tips in your Youtob chanel …” requested a fan of Tejasswi.

Meanwhile, after playing the role of Dhara Vaishnav in the daily soap Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Tejasswi Prakash became a household name. She acted in several shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The actress was a dedicated participant in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. She became the champion of the 15th season of the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss. Currently, Tejasswi is portraying the main role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

