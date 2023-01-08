Tejasswi Prakash is a vision in THIS white dress; 8 times she aced glamorous outfits

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actors in the telly industry and she enjoys a massive social media following. In terms of fashion, the actress never fails to impress everyone with her exceptional fashion sense. She is often seen sharing her pictures and videos in glamorous outfits and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, she shared a series of pictures and we just can’t take our eyes off her. Tejasswi’s new look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared a few pictures of herself where she can be seen donning a body-hugging white outfit and left everyone jaw-dropped. She opted for glam makeup and tied her hair into a bun. Her caption read as, “You do you, I’ll do better" with a white heart emoji. As soon as she shared the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Check out the post here:

8 times Tejasswi aced her glamorous outfits Tejasswi’s black latex gown Tejasswi looked like a bomb in this black latex gown as she shared a series of pictures from an event. Her sultry high-slit dress had a long cut out with halter neck details. As for the makeup, she went for dramatic look with a sleek ponytail. Here’s the complete look:

Tejasswi’s electric blue draped dress In a series of photos shared by Tejasswi, she looked sizzling in an electric blue dress as she graced an event. She did a chic bun with her metallic gown and accessorised her look with golden earrings and bracelets. Her bold makeup look went really well with her sexy attire. Check out here:

Tejasswi’s blue gown The Naagin 6 actress misses no chance to grab attention with her glamorous outfits. Recently, Tejasswi turned heads in a gorgeous blue tulle gown with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her dress with statement earrings and opted for dramatic eye make-up while kept her hair wide open. However, she completed her look with a pair of glittery heels. Here’s the look:

Tejasswi’s silver co-ord set Tejasswi embraced a rockstar vibe and aced an all-sequinned silver co-ord set. She donned a power-exuding combo of a sharp silver jacket and matching pants. She opted for a cropped jacket with a plunging neckline, asymmetrical hem and halter-neck detail. She simply added a pair of statement earrings to her look and for makeup, she sported shimmery eyelids, beaming glow and nude lips. Check out here:

Tejasswi’s fringed silver gown Tejasswi’s unique choices of dress always makes her the centre of attraction. Her sleeveless floor-sweeping gown featured sheer sleeves, a deep, plunging neckline and a bodycon fit with a cut out detailing at the back and she looked like a princess. Leaving her hair loose in soft curls, Tejasswi's light makeup with glittery eyelids, coral lip tint and well-contoured cheekbones looked perfect with her outfit. Check out the post here:

Tejasswi’s marine green dress Tejasswi shared a series of pictures on her social media handle where she could be seen wearing a sheer green high-thigh slit high volta gown. The actress decked up the outfit with a broad leather black belt. For the makeover, she teamed the look with a bold makeover and rounded it off with sheer golden accessories. The actress clubbed it up with a fishtail braid. Check out the look here:

Tejasswi’s golden-black bodycon Tejasswi shared a series of images in a black and golden one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. She struck several poses in the gorgeous gown and proved to be a diva yet again. However, she kept her hairdo chic, she pulled up her glamour quotient with stunning makeup. Here’s the look:

Tejasswi’s dramatic gown Tejasswi broke the internet with her bodycon number which had a fish cut towards the bottom. The number also featured winged sleeves with ruffle detailing. To accessorise her look, she wore a pair of black and silver statement earrings and a couple of silver rings. She kept her hair wide open and her make-up for the event were the smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and nude brown tint on the lips. Check out here:

About Tejasswi Talking about her personal life, Tejasswi is currently dating Karan Kundrra and the duo is one of the most loved couples in the industry. They are often snapped together and never fail to express their love for each other in public. On the professional front, Tejasswi is currently essaying her role in the supernatural show Naagin 6. Besides this, she has also been featured in several music videos.

