Tejasswi Prakash is chic on budget as she styles cotton co-ord set at wallet-friendly cost

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most bankable actresses in the television industry. The actress has carved an identity and a special place in the hearts of the audience with her acting chops. She has been in the industry for some time and is best known as the lead in the television drama, Naagin 6. Her show recently went off-air. Tejasswi Prakash is also known to set the bar really high with her sartorial adventures. Let's decode one of her recent outfits that caught the attention of the netizens.

Tejasswi Prakash's recent outfit

In one of her recent appearances, the Naagin 6 star donned a stunning co-ord set by the renowned brand, Gulaal Creations, proving that simplicity can be incredibly stylish. The focal point of her ensemble was an elegant white and coral co-ord set consisting of a full-sleeved top and an ankle-length button-front skirt. The top, priced at just Rs. 1,800, exuded timeless charm in classic white. Paired with the skirt, priced at Rs. 2,500, featuring intricate color block patterns of light coral and red patches adorned with refreshing white blocks, the overall look was captivating. She carried a black YSL handbag with her outfit, which she carries almost everywhere.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash's look here:

Tejasswi's styling choices perfectly complemented the essence of the outfit. She opted for loose, beachy waves, letting her hair cascade effortlessly. To maintain the ensemble's understated elegance, she chose to wear pristine white sneakers, blending comfort seamlessly with style. Taking inspiration from Tejasswi Prakash's look, one can embrace the power of simplicity in their wardrobe. The co-ord set trend is gaining momentum, offering a convenient and polished appearance. Tejasswi's choice of the white and coral co-ord set demonstrates how bold color combinations can be both fresh and visually appealing. Take inspiration from her, and keep the make-up dewy with gloss on your lips. We love how Tejasswi focused only on her lips and blush with a simple look. As for where to wear this delightful ensemble, it proves to be versatile. Wear it for a brunch with friends or day events. This cotton co-ord set offers comfort without compromising style.

