Tejasswi Prakash is really a 9 out of 10 in this blue dress; WATCH

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actors of the telly industry and she enjoys a massive social media following. In terms of fashion, the actress is no less than anyone in the industry. She is often seen sharing her pictures and videos in glamorous outfits and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love in her. Recently, she shared a video with her team and flaunted her gorgeous outfit. Tejasswi’s video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared a transition video with her team where she can be seen dolling up and flaunting her outfit. In the video, the actress’s team were doing her makeup and hair as the former was grooving to the song ‘You are my Soniya’. In the end, she flaunted her navy-blue side-cut dress and she looked stunning. She kept minimal makeup with a high bun and accessorised her look with golden earrings and bracelet. As soon as she shared the video, her comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis. Here’s the video

About Tejasswi Talking about her personal life, Tejasswi is currently dating Karan Kundrra and the duo is one of the most loved couples in the industry. They are often snapped together and never fail to express their love for each other in public. On the professional front, Tejasswi is currently essaying her role in the supernatural show Naagin 6. Recently, she was on a work trip to Mussoorie with Karan and Arjun Bijlani and the trio kept their fans updated with their funny videos. Besides this, Tejasswi has also featured in several music videos.

