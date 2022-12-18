Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani jam on 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' in Mussoorie; WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the finest actors in the telly town owing to her good looks and unique talent. She also enjoys a massive social media fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. The Naagin 6 actress is often spotted with her beau, Karan Kundrra, and the couple is one of the most adored ones in the town. Tejasswi’s video

Recently, the couple was seen having a great time in Mussoorie as they shared a video from the hills. In one of the videos, we can see Tejasswi and Karan, along with Arjun Bijlani having a fun time in Mussoorie as the trio is jamming on the song Ek Pyaar Ka Namgma Hai. Well, it looks like they share a great bond as they were grooving in the video. Here’s the video

Arjun shares a fun video with Tejran Recently, Arjun shared a fun video with Tejasswi and Karan and we are just in splits. In the video, the former is seen asking Karan a hilarious question 'Jis insaan mei kami na ho kya hum usse kameena keh sakte hai?' and Tejasswi on the other hand was laughing from behind. Well, it's a fun to watch our favourites together and fans are leaving no stone unturned to shower them with love. Here's the video

About Tejasswi On the work front, Tejasswi is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. She was also a part of numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15, and others. The Bigg Boss 15 winner has also been featured in various music albums.

