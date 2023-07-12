Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra look like a match made in heaven as they twin in white and blue; Watch

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become the talk of the town due to their chemistry and their constant presence in the limelight. From sharing love-dipped social media posts for each other to their PDA, the two never shied away from expressing their love and fans adore their relationship. With a massive fan following, Tejasswi and Karan constantly keep their fans updated about their lives through social media platforms, vlogs, and interviews. The paparazzi often catch glimpses of the couple as they step out for their romantic dates in the city.

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra spotted:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra leave no opportunity to spend time together and explore new eateries. Recently, the lovebirds stepped out for a date and made heads turn as they sported casual yet stylish similar outfits. Tejasswi donned a white top and denim jeans, and Karan wore a white-lavender T-shirt and denim. The actress also carried a brown handbag. Both were captured as they stepped out of Sequel Cafe located in Bandra. Tejasswi and Karan were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. They were then seen sitting in the car and leaving the location.

Watch Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's video here-

About Karan Kundrra's professional life:

Karan Kundrra, a multi-talented artist, has made his mark in various shows including Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and others. He has successfully hosted shows like Gumrah - End Of Innocence and Love School and was a prominent gang leader in MTV Roadies. Karan has also starred in popular music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan was last seen essaying the role of Veer in the fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show went off air on June 9, 2023.

About Tejasswi Prakash's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash began her acting career in 2012 and did several fictional and non-fictional shows including Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and Bigg Boss 15. After showcasing her talent in Hindi cinema, Tejasswi has gained wide recognition in the Marathi film industry as well. She featured in two Marathi films such as Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 6. Naagin 6 last episode went on air on July 9.

