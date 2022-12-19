Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra return from Mussoorie, get spotted at the airport holding hands; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples in the telly town and there is no doubt about it. The couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. Moreover, they never fail to express their love for each other in public and their fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on them. Recently, the couple was on a work trip to Mussoorie and shared glimpses from the hills but now they are back in town. Tejran snapped hand in hand

In one of the videos, we can see Karan and Tejasswi coming out of the airport holding hands and posing for the paps. The former looked dope in a black casual tracksuit whereas the latter was seen wearing a side-cut white top and paired it with flared jeans. As soon as the video was shared, their fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and some even called them a power couple. For the unversed, both of them along with Arjun Bijlani were on a work trip to Mussoorie and kept their fans entertained with their videos. Here’s the video

About Karan and Tejasswi Both Karan and Tejasswi fell in love when they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house and received immense love from the viewers. During the show, their shippers gave them the Tejran title which became very popular now. Well, we love to see them together and can’t wait to hear the wedding bells.

On the professional front, Tejasswi is currently essaying her role in the supernatural show Naagin 6, whereas Karan on the other hand will be soon seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani jam on 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' in Mussoorie; WATCH