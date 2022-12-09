Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar: 5 Best couple photos of 2022

2022 was all about love, marriage, and togetherness. Be it in the television industry or film, couples never failed to express their love for each other. However, these 5 TV couples are always a delight to watch whenever they share anything on social media. They have a massive fan following and rightfully so, their fans wait for them to post something. Let’s check out the 5 best couple photos of this year. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

The bond of this couple says it all. Well, who could have imagined that a reality show’s judge and a daily soap actress would fall for each other inside the Bigg Boss house! But that’s what happened with your favourite Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Yes, while playing their game in the Bigg Boss 15 house, this couple found out that they have a strong connection and soon became the audience’s favourite. However, now this couple never misses a chance to flaunt their love in public. The best photo of this adorable couple was the one Karan shared on her Instagram handle with the caption ‘Priceless.’ The picture was indeed a priceless one as both of them were looking madly in love with each other. Check out here

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Actress Ankita Lokhande and hubby, businessman Vicky Jain are among the cutest couples in the industry. They constantly share adorable pictures and videos on social media, leaving fans in awe. Vicky and Ankita celebrate festivals and special occasions with family and share love-soaked pictures. The couple tied the knot last year in December and will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary. One of the best clicks of this couple was from their housewarming party where the couple shared a filmy moment. The picture not only looked adorable but also spoke about the bond they share with each other. Check out here

Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni Actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among one of those pairs whom the fans adore. After doing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, both of them came in Bigg Boss 14 and gradually became closer. It was inside the Bigg Boss house where they confessed their love for each other. However, now the couple is often seen making public appearances and even go to airports to pick each other. Talking about marriage, the couple never made any comment on that but we hope, very soon, we get to hear the wedding bells. The most adorable picture of this couple is the one where Aly can be seen warmly looking at her ladylove. Check out here

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar TV and film actress Mouni Roy and her hubby, businessman Suraj Nambiar are among the couples who shook the internet with their wedding pictures. The couple tied the knot last year in a private affair in Goa. Their wedding pictures looked straight out of a magical fairytale. Despite having a tight work schedule, the couple always manages to take some time out for mini-vacations. The actress keeps her fans updated with her professional as well as private life. Moreover, the cutesy-est picture of this couple was the one from their Karwa Chauth. Check out here

Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan Another Bigg Boss couple who never fails to make a public appearance is Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. After having a love-hate relationship initially, they gradually found home in each other. However, now the couple is always seen posting about each other on social media and even celebrate festivals together. Their fans were in awe when the couple shared that they are engaged now. Well, that means marriage is definitely on the cards and we can’t wait! The couple’s best picture was taken on Eid where Eijaz was seen lifting his ladylove and sharing a romantic moment. Check out here

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash takes the internet by storm with her bold pics; Karan Kundrra REACTS