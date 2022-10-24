Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal, celeb couples celebrating their first Diwali

Today, October 24, we celebrate the most awaited festival of the year, which is Diwali. Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India that's celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm all over the country with fireworks, food, and especially sweets. Like us, our celebs leave no stone unturned to celebrate Diwali in the best possible way and always manage to amaze us with their grand celebrations. As we saw, the entertainment industry has already started celebrating the occasion with their friends and family at several Diwali bashes. This Diwali is even more special for some of our celebrities as they are ringing the occasion with their beloved partners for the first time. Let's look at celeb couples celebrating their first Diwali:

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, known as the lovebirds of the Telly town, will be celebrating Diwali as a couple for the first time. The duo fell in love in Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then they are tagged as the most romantic pair in the industry. Tejasswi and Karan have been painting the town red with their love, and fans can't get enough of their chemistry. This year both celebrated Ganesh Festival with great zeal and we are sure Diwali will also be one of the most memorable occasions for them.

Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy Officer, on November 16. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13 and then tied the knot. Due to Rahul's nature of work, the newly-married couple barely gets time to spend with each other, however, this year, Diwali is more special for the duo as they are celebrating the occasion for the first time after marriage.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are among the most talked-about celebs in the entertainment industry. The duo dated for several years and tied the knot in December 2021. Their wedding was truly a grand celebration which was attended by numerous celebs and their friends from the industry. The couple loves to celebrate every occasion with enthusiasm, and this time, Ankita and Vicky are ringing the festival for the first time as a married couple.

Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik

Pandya Store actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are one of the most adored couples in real life. The duo's fans love their adorable chemistry, and fans often shower their love on them. Kanwar and Alice recently started dating, and this is the first time the duo is celebrating Diwali as a couple.

Mansi Srivastava- Kapil Tejwani

Ishqbaaz fame Mansi Srivastava started dating Kapil Tejwani in 2019, and later the duo took the plunge and tied the knot on 22 January 2022. Many popular actors from the industry marked their gracious presence at Mansi and Kapil's wedding. Post-marriage, the couple is celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali for the first time.

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali!

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor's Diwali 2022 bash: Shraddha Arya to Asha Negi- 6 TV celebs who ditched glitz and went subtle