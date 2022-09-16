Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra wedding on the cards? Actress seen in a red saree
Tejasswi Prakash has found her wedding anthem, seems like there is going to be a wedding soon.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra form the hottest couple in the telly town. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss houses and their bond has only become strengthened since then. The couple has a massive fan following and they have given the hashtag Tejran. Tejasswi and Karan are never shy of showing their love for one another publicly. But it seems the wedding bells are going to ring soon, as Tejasswi Prakash recently shared a video of herself in a beautiful red saree.
It seems like Tejasswi Prakash has already started prepping for her dream wedding with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She has already found her wedding anthem. Prakash shared a reel and recreated Ananya Birla's popular song Teri Meri Kahani. In the song, Tejasswi is seen in the attire of a bride, wearing bangle, heavy earrings, setting mang tika, taking odhni, and appearing as the perfect Dulhan. Tejasswi shared the video and said that she has found her wedding anthem. She also stated that she imagines Karan during the song. Tejasswi wrote, "Really love this song and your voice @ananyabirla! Found my new wedding anthem (heart emoji). This song makes me think of you @kkundrra #terimerikahani."
See the video here-
In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first became romantically involved. Since the reality show's conclusion, their relationship has frequently made the news. Numerous rumours have also been made regarding them getting hitched, but Teja and Karan have insisted that the wedding would take place when it is appropriate. In a recent video that went popular on social media, Tejaswi and Karan can be seen kissing one other as they ride an escalator. Teja is coming down and Karan is going up on the escalator as they lock lips.
