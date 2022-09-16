Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra wedding on the cards? Actress seen in a red saree

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra form the hottest couple in the telly town. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss houses and their bond has only become strengthened since then. The couple has a massive fan following and they have given the hashtag Tejran. Tejasswi and Karan are never shy of showing their love for one another publicly. But it seems the wedding bells are going to ring soon, as Tejasswi Prakash recently shared a video of herself in a beautiful red saree.

It seems like Tejasswi Prakash has already started prepping for her dream wedding with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She has already found her wedding anthem. Prakash shared a reel and recreated Ananya Birla's popular song Teri Meri Kahani. In the song, Tejasswi is seen in the attire of a bride, wearing bangle, heavy earrings, setting mang tika, taking odhni, and appearing as the perfect Dulhan. Tejasswi shared the video and said that she has found her wedding anthem. She also stated that she imagines Karan during the song. Tejasswi wrote, "Really love this song and your voice @ananyabirla! Found my new wedding anthem (heart emoji). This song makes me think of you @kkundrra #terimerikahani."