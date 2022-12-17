Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's liplock to Shehnaaz Gill's stunning look: 12 PICS that went viral in 2022

2023 is around the corner, and we are optimistically set to welcome the new year with great enthusiasm. We all experienced major changes in our personal and professional lives in 2022, and some of the happenings have surely left a mark. This year was no different for our celebrities! From lavish weddings to several events, a lot happened in our celebs' lives that were widely talked about. As we are all set to bid adieu to 2022 and welcome 2023 with open arms, let's look at a few pictures of our celebrities that created a huge buzz in 2022 and went viral like wildfire. 12 PICS that went viral in 2022:

Shweta Tiwari's jaw-dropping photos:

2022 definitely began with a bang when Shweta Tiwari treated her fans with these jaw-dropping photos of her from a photoshoot. The actress nailed her drop-dead gorgeous saree look like a Fashion Icon, and her amazing toned physique left the town talking about it. While sharing these photos, the actress had also penned an amazing caption to shut the trolls. She wrote, "If you have an opinion About my life, please raise your hand. Now put it over your mouth!"

Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous look:

Another diva whose photos went viral like wildfire was Shehnaaz Gill! Shehnaaz decked up in a stunning pink heavily sequined saree when she graced Bigg Boss 15's episode. Her never seen before avatar was widely loved by fans, and her mesmerizing beauty made many hearts melt.

Hina Khan's Cannes 2022 appearance:

Hina Khan set the internet on fire in May 2022 when the actress graced Cannes Film Festival and made several heads turn with her glamorous outfits. But one look that stole the limelight was Hina's black lacy outfit that she wore in Cannes. This black bodycon short dress came with lace details, and her bewitching look proved that she is a Fashion Queen.

Palak Tiwari's chic outfit:

This reigning diva needs no introduction as she has already carved a space for herself in the hearts of the masses. It was in May 2022 when Palak Tiwari shared a few photos of her chic outfit that received a wide response from her fans and followers. Her toned physique, trendy outfits, and gorgeous look created a lot of buzz, and since then, she has been constantly surprising her followers with such jaw-dropping glimpses.

Rupali Ganguly and Akshay Kumar's Rakshabandhan:

The season of festivals started great when Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared heartwarming pictures with Akshay Kumar. When Ravivaar with Star Parivaar aired, Akshay Kumar graced the show to promote his film RakshaBandhan. Years ago, the actress had met Aksay through her father, Anil Ganguly, who always praised Akshay Kumar for his perpetual dedication to his craft. After 30 years, she got a chance to reconnect with Akshay and relive her long-lost brotherly bond with him. Akshay and Rupali celebrated Rakshabandhan on the stage of the show and Akshay even gave Rupali a saree as a Rakhi gift.

Debina Bonnerjee's second pregnancy announcement:

In August 2022, popular celeb couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced their second pregnancy, which also grabbed many eyeballs. For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. Soon after four months, the couple announced their second pregnancy, and this received mixed reactions from followers. Many trolled the couple for announcing their pregnancy just a few months after delivering their first baby. Later, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Debina shared that over the years she has learned how to deal with trolling. Debina and Gurmeet were blessed with their second daughter on November 11, 2022.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa's liplock:

The power couple has never skipped a chance to amaze us with their adorable chemistry. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's liplock picture went viral within the blink of an eye, and fans still talk about their favorite Tejran's moment. In September 2022, Karan and Tejasswi's video while kissing on a moving elevator went viral, and the two set the internet blazing with their PDA. Both Karan and Tejasswi have been vocal about their relationship and have made jaw drops several times with such cute gestures.

Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia's engagement-

Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia's dreamy engagement was the cutest buzz of 2022. Eijaz shared several photos with his ladylove and captioned, "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ?. She said "yes". Through this post, the couple announced their engagement, and fans showered their immense love on them.

Anjum Fakih and Shraddha Arya BFF post:

Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Anjum Fakih (Srishti) play onscreen siblings in this Ekta Kapoor's hit drama show Kundali Bhagya. There have been several times since Shraddha and Anjum proved their friendship, and their bond sailed through all the thick and thins. In November, Anjum shared several photos from which in one of the pictures, Shraddha was seen holding Anjum's b**b. Defining their close bond as best friends, in the caption of this post, Anjum wrote, "None had the courage so far None has nudged like thee None has raised a bar so far None has this audacity It might be inappropriate for some Some might question my dignity But all I know with love so far You have all the rights on my titties. (Sorry for the worst rhyme ever) But I love thee @sarya12." This picture received a massive reaction from fans and friends who flooded the comment section of this post.

Asim Riaz with DJ Snake:

In November 2022, French music producer DJ Snake was in Mumbai for his concert, which was a part of his six-city tour across India. Bigg Boss 13 fame and talented singer Asim Riaz got this great opportunity to share the stage with DJ Snake. Asim shared a picture with DJ Snake on his Instagram handle which became viral on social media.

Nora Fatehi's spectacular look:

Nora Fatehi's latest performance for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was a treat, but along with it, her sparkly ensemble stole the limelight. Nora decked up in a sparkling jumpsuit that featured silver sequins, colorful embellishments, a close-neck, long sleeves, and a body-hugging fit. Her spectacular look was loved by her fans and her pictures spread like wildfire on the photo-sharing application.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's marriage:

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised her fans and followers by announcing her marriage on December 14. Initially, the actress did not reveal her husband's identity, even during the pre-wedding festivities. After tying the knot to the love of her life, Devoleena shared several photos with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, on her Instagram handle. The pictures of Devoleena's intimate marriage ceremony went viral on social media.

And it's a wrap for 2022!

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh are all smiles in THIS candid photo