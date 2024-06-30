Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's mushy VIDEO grooving in a London club screams couple goals; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been head over heels in love with each other. We love how the duo never skips a chance to show us what a perfect relationship looks like. Currently, TejRan is vacationing in London and has been sharing glimpses from their tour. They have been sightseeing, trying different cuisines, and making the most of their time in this beautiful location along with their close friend Rajiv Adatia.

Now, another video from their vacation is making our hearts melt. In this newly shared clip by TejRan, the couple looks lost in love as they are partying in one of the clubs in London.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra dish out 'couple goals'

In a video shared by Tejasswi Prakash on her Instagram story, the actress is seen spending quality time with her beau Karan Kundrra. While grooving, Karan and Tejasswi can't stop admiring each other. Karan is filming the video whereas Tejasswi grooves. They then look into each other's eyes and Karan immediately gives a peck on Tejasswi's nose. Isn't this heart-melting?

Watch Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's mushy video here-

Tejasswi Prakash expresses love for ice cream:

In another video shared by Karan Kundrra, we see a glimpse of Karan, Tejasswi, and Rajiv Adatia exploring streets of a foreign country. Karan is shooting the video and Tejasswi Prakash is seen expressing her love for ice cream.

Tejasswi says, "Sab kha rahe hai. He is so shameless." Rajiv says, "I don't eat ice cream." Tejasswi replies, "I love it. I can't live without ice cream."

Watch another video from TejRan's vacation here-

Currently, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been enjoying their quality time together and have kept their fans updated regarding their whereabouts.

About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship:

A few days back, rumors were rife that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra had parted ways. These speculations emerged after Karan Kundrra didn't share a post wishing his ladylove on Instagram. Reports claimed that the duo had ended their relationship. However, putting an end to all these false rumors, Tejasswi and Karan were then seen vacationing. For the uninformed, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15.

Work-wise, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting Temptation Island whereas Tejasswi Prakash was seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6.

