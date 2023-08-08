Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's sport breezy outfits at airport; aren't they couple goals?

Popular television couple Tejasswii Prakash andKaran Kundrraalways make headlines for some or the other reason. The two recently flew to Dubai for a short vacation and even took to their social media to treat their die-hard fans with their adorable pictures. Now after spending a beautiful time in Dubai, Tejaswwi and Karan are finally back in Mumbai as they got spotted at the airport in cool funky outfits.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are back in Mumbai

Power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra have finally returned to Mumbai after spending a romantic time in the exotic locations of Dubai. The duo got spotted as they walked out of the airport where Karan was seen being a protective boyfriend to Tejasswi. The couple as usual kept their fashion game on point as they were spotted in funky and cool outfits and also took time to pose for the paparazzi before heading home.

Take a look at the video of them in the airport

During their time in Mumbai, the couple also made sure to keep their Tejran shippers updated with some beautiful pictures from their special time in Dubai. The most unique part about their vacation was them going gaga over the mouth-watering dishes at the place where usually couples flaunt their romantic time spending parties, beaches or other popular locations at such exotic places. However, the Bigg Boss season 15 stars being such big foodies wanted to highlight the food as the highlight of their journey. The couple took to their social media accounts to share some pictures of videos of the mouth-watering dishes they had in the restaurants of Dubai.

In a video, the Naagin actress showed the beautiful interiors of the restaurant and later moved the camera to Kundrra who planted a sweet peck on her head. The latter even tried pulling Tejasswi’s cheeks as she continued making the video. Later, we finally see the delicious dishes being served to the couple which will definitely awaken our taste buds. They filled their tummy with some crispy nachos, and yummy spaghetti and even took a sip of wine at lunch. At night they went for dinner where they tasted a variety of dishes like bacon, crispy potato fries, pina coladas, desserts dipped in chocolate and churros.

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra first met during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss season 15. The two became good friends with the friendship soon blossoming into romance. They are currently the most popular couple in telly land and easily manage to grab the limelight at any event.

