Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Parab's film School College Ani Life Trailer OUT: Rohit Shetty forays in Marathi cinema

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is riding high on success and there are no second thoughts about it! The actress emerged as the winner of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 5 and since then there has been no looking back for her. She bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's popular fictional show Naagin 6. Along with this, Tejasswi gained wide recognition in the Marathi film industry as well after starring in the Marathi film titled 'Mann Kasturi Re' opposite Abhinay Berde. Now the actress is all set to treat her fans once again as her most awaited Marathi film's trailer released today.

School College Ani Life Trailer:

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to star in another Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' opposite Karan Parab. Today, the Naagin 6 actress shared the poster of the film on her Instagram story. Tejasswi also shared School College Ani Life's trailer on her Instagram feed. The School College Ani Life trailer depicts a youngster who navigated the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood. The film also shows a glimpse of strong friendship, close bond with family, and the turbulences that occur in a love story. The film also promises to be a romantic story and is a family entertainer.

Watch the trailer here-

Sharing the School College Ani Life trailer, Tejasswi wrote, "#SchoolCollegeAniLife Trailer Out Now! In Cinemas 14th April."

For the unversed, the film was shot before the Covid-19 pandemic, and Tejasswi had even shared a glimpse of it with her fans on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture with her co-star Karan Parab, Tejasswi expressed her joy of playing the lead role in Rohit Shetty's produced first Marathi film. The Bigg Boss 15 fame wrote, "Proud and lucky to have @itsrohitshetty sir as my mentor and it only got better when I got to be the leading lady of Rohit Shetty’s first Marathi venture ..... .“School College ani Life..." Produced by Rohit Shetty ...Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi... coming this summer."

About School College Ani Life:

For the uninitiated, Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has now turned producer for School College Ani Life. This will be the first Marathi film produced by Rohit Shetty. Along with Rohit, the film is also produced by Pavitra Gandhi and Vivek Shah. The film stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab in lead roles whereas Jitendra Joshi also essays a pivotal role. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023.

