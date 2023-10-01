Tejasswi Prakash looks alluring as she shines bright in gold embellished strapless corset dress; PICS

When it comes to fashion and making jawdrops, television actresses have always been a step forward and have set new benchmarks. Be it their heavy lehengas and jewellery for a brand photoshoot or simply their breathtaking bold outfits for an event, we have seen divas setting social media on fire with their style statements. Today was nothing new as Television's leading lady Tejasswi Prakash decided to share her another gorgeous look with her fans on social media. This look from her recent photoshoot will surely make your hearts skip a beat!

Decoding Tejasswi Prakash's recent look:

Just recently, Tejasswi Prakash, known for lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss 15, won the hearts of her fans once again by sharing her stunning pictures from her recent photoshoot. The diva is surely slaying like a queen and we ain't complaining! For her latest photoshoot, Tejasswi donned a golden heavily embellished strapless corset dress which exudes indo-western vibes due to its work and pattern.To add more shine and amp up her look, she chose body-hugging bottoms which elevate the entire look. However, what's commendable here is her knee-length black leather boots that is also grabbing attention. Her flawless makeup is just on point and those wavy tresses left open make her look more stunning. Sharing these pictures, Tejasswi captioned, "Minding mine."

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's PICS here-

Workwise, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen playing the lead role of Prathana in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show Naagin 6. She had bagged the lead role as soon as she won the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Many might know that Tejasswi has also stepped foot in the Marathi film industry and has so far done two Marathi films that are Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Apart from this, she is busy with promoting brands on social media, doing photoshoots for high-end brands and also vlogging.

On the personal front, she was recently busy with Ganesh Chaturthi celebration as she had welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. The actress had also shared several photos of the celebration and visarjan with beau Karan Kundrra.

