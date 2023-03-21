Tejasswi Prakash looks brighter than the sunshine in a yellow outfit; Watch

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is riding high on success and there are no second thoughts about it! The diva started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. During her stint in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi fell in love with actor Karan Kundrra and their relationship was the highlight of the season. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors.

Tejasswi Prakash's new VIDEO:

Tejasswi has maintained an active social media presence and often takes the internet by storm with her cute yet stunning looks. Today, the actress was having a glowing skin day, and we love she was flaunting it on social media. The Naagin 6 actress shared a video on her Instagram story wherein we see her traveling in the car. Tejasswi is seen wearing a yellow outfit and donning her black shades. We can see her skin glowing and sharing this clip, Tejasswi wrote, "Hello shiny cheeks."

Tejasswi Prakash's professional commitments:

After showcasing her talent in Hindi cinema, Tejasswi has gained wide recognition in the Marathi film industry as well after starring in the Marathi film titled 'Mann Kasturi Re' opposite Abhinay Berde. Now the actress is all set to star in another Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' opposite Karan Parab.

For the uninitiated, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has now turned producer for School College Ani Life. This will be the first Marathi film produced by Rohit Shetty. Along with Rohit, the film is also produced by Pavitra Gandhi and Vivek Shah. The film stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab in lead roles whereas Jitendra Joshi also essays a pivotal role. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023.

At present, Tejasswi is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

