Tejasswi Prakash looks like a vision in white floral outfit; Says 'There’s bravery in being soft'

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. She has a huge fan following on Instagram. She amazes her fans not only with her acting skills but also her fashion sense. From embellished ethnic outfits to formal dresses, Tejasswi looks gorgeous in every outfit. Whenever she drops new photos, they become viral in no time. She can pull off both bold and soft outfits. Every time she dishes out major outfit goals and this time was nothing different.

Tejasswi Prakash shares new photos

A while ago, Tejasswi Prakash shared new photos with her fans on her Instagram. In these snaps, the Naagin 6 actress showed off her diva side as she struck poses in a beautiful outfit. In the pictures, Tejasswi is seen wearing a white floral-printed sleeveless midi dress featuring a slightly open back. She accessorized with pearl earrings and her hair was smoothly untied. The actress applied light red lipstick and went for minimal makeup. The diva was looking like a vision in a white floral outfit. Apart from her beauty what caught fans’ attention is her caption. Flaunting her confidence, the Bigg Boss 15 winner wrote, “There’s bravery in being soft.”

Take a look at her PICS here -

Fans react to Tejasswi’s beauty

Tejasswi Prakash’s fans never leave any stone unturned to praise their favorite idol. A fan wrote, “Apsara,” while the other commented, “Just so gorgeous.” A third one said, “Your soft nature, believe in goodwill is exemplary!” Many fans praised her beauty and showered their love upon her.

Tejasswi Prakash’s work front

Tejasswi rose to fame after portraying the role of Dhara Vaishnav in the daily soap Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She acted in numerous shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The actress participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. She was the winner of the 15th season of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss. Currently, Tejasswi is essaying the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

Speaking about her personal life, the diva is dating actor Karan Kundrra and fans affectionately call them ‘TejRan.’

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash's Diet Decoded: Naagin 6 actor's simple meal plan can get you a healthy body and glowing skin