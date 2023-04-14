Tejasswi Prakash looks radiant in yellow co-ord as she promotes her Marathi film School College Ani Life; PICS

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines for a while now owing to her talent and social media posts. Lately, her fashion choices have been the talk of the town and we love her for being flawless. We've seen her style string in pretty organza dresses, shimmery fits, coordinated sets, ethnic ensembles, and more. Tejasswi leaves fans mesmerized in every outfit, and one can take notes from her. Her pictures on social media go viral within a blink of an eye and fans leave no stone unturned to compliment her snaps. Like always, this time the diva took the internet by storm with her new look.

Tejasswi Prakash's new post:

A few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media profile and shared a few gorgeous pictures with her fans and followers. In these snaps, the Naagin 6 actress is seen wearing a stylish halter neck yellow printed co-ord and looks absolutely breathtaking. The diva has donned high-definition makeup and has left her wavy tresses open. She chose minimal accessories for her outfit and wore golden hoops with her look. Tejasswi leaves fans in a frenzy as she strikes captivating poses here. Sharing these snaps, the diva captioned, "School college ani life. In theatres near you."

Take a look at her PICS here-

About School College Ani Life:

Starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab, School College Ani Life was shot before the Covid-19 pandemic. Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has forayed into Marathi cinema and will be producing this film for the first time. School College Ani Life portrays the story of a youngster who navigated the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood. Backed by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah, the film also stars Jitendra Joshi in a pivotal role. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life released on the big screens today, April 14, 2023.

For the unversed, School College Ani Life is Tejasswi's second Marathi film after 'Mann Kasturi Re,' which also starred Abhinay Berde in the lead role.

Speaking about her personal life, Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra and the couple is going headstrong with their relationship.

