Tejasswi Prakash looks uber cool as she decks up in a white printed dress; See PICS

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name owing to her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behavior. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits. Lately, Tejasswi has been dropping some stunning pictures on her social media handle from her photoshoot. And every time she uploads these breathtaking pictures, it goes viral within the blink of an eye, owing to her beauty and fashion sense. Tejasswi Prakash's new PHOTOS:

Today, Tejasswi treated her fans as she dropped some gorgeous photos on her Instagram handle. In these photos, the Naagin 6 actress looks uber chic as she decked up in a white printed dress and sported her black sunglasses. The actress took her sling back and tied her makeup in a messy bun which complimented her look. Sharing these photos, in the caption, Tejasswi wrote, "Remember that where attention goes, energy flows."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media swoon the hearts of the audiences. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Tejasswi Prakash career: Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other top actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

