Tejasswi Prakash makes fans go wow as she drops new PICS in off white co-ord set

Tejasswi Prakash h as been winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behaviour. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits.

Today, Tejasswi treated her fans as she dropped some gorgeous photos on her Instagram handle. In these photos, the Naagin 6 actress looks uber chic in an off-white co-ord set. Her pretty looks and toned physique can sweep anyone off their feet. Sharing these photos, Tejasswi captioned, "Smiling is the best reaction to all situations Silence is the best answer to all questions." Fans penned amazing comments for the actress and praised her beauty.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media swoon the hearts of the audiences. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'.

Tejasswi Prakash career:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.