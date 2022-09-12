Tejasswi Prakash opens up about being body-shamed in school: 'People used to call me a hanger'
Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show 'Naagin 6'.
Tejasswi Prakash has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behaviour. She is known to be outspoken and never fails to express her thoughts when required.
In a recent interview with iDiva, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash opened up about being body-shamed in school and shared how she deals with being vulnerable. Sharing about her toxic quality, Tejasswi stated that love is a toxic quality as it needs to be a certain way. She then opened up that in school she was extra skinny and when she met people on her school grounds they would body shame her and say, "Hey 5 Rupay ka coin apne pocket mei dal, varna udd jayegi." She also shared that people used to call her a 'hanger'. When asked about what she does when she feels angry the actress revealed that she cries.
Tejasswi also revealed how she deals with being vulnerable and shared that she calls people she loves and shares what she is going through and her insecurities because she feels addressing the issue is the first step towards correcting it.
On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.
On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.
Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash flaunts a diamond ring, says ‘It’s a YES’; Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Mahekk Chahal REACT