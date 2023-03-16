Tejasswi Prakash opts for an easy-breezy airport look in ethnic wear; See PICS

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name owing to her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. Whether onscreen or offscreen, the actress is known to turn heads wherever she goes. Tejasswi is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, she has been making headlines for her glamorous social media posts. Besides her social media, she has been spotted in her stylish avatars at some recent events. Take a cue from her recent airport look to keep it comfortable yet stylish this summer.

Tejasswi’s airport look in ethnic wear

The actress was spotted today at the airport in a mint green kurti with salwar and dupatta in a matching colour scheme. She rounded off the look with open hair and minimal makeup. For footwear, she chose tan heels that complemented the kurti well. The colour of the kurti looked refreshing on Tejasswi and is perfect for the summer. Her natural glow in the photos is unmissable. We also noticed the actress’s phone cover matches her attire.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Tejasswi was at the airport to receive her brother, Pratik Wayangankar who lives in the United States. The actress was excited to be reunited with her brother as she hugged him and soon took to Instagram to share her excitement with fans. She uploaded a video on her Instagram story, where she is seen screaming, “Look who’s here!” as she turns the camera toward his brother and his friend. She also adds, “I’m so excited, can’t believe it!” Fans of the actress are also happy to see the brother-sister duo together.

Tejasswi’s work front

The actress is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6. She started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini. Tejasswi has also taken part in several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15, and others. The actress emerged as the Bigg Boss 15 winner.

