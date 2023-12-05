Tejasswi Prakash personifies HOTNESS in red bodycon ruched outfit; Karan Kundrra's compliment is unmissable

Ruched dresses are dominating the fashion world and we love how celebrities have been choosing it unapologetically! In the glitz world, where every outfit is examined very intensely, Tejasswi Prakash made sure to top the chart often with her stunning appearances. Her recent look can also be counted among the most alluring looks that have amazed her fans and also her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash's sultry look in red bodycon outfit:

Just a few minutes ago, fans were left in a frenzy when Tejasswi Prakash decided to drop pictures of her recent exquisite look. In her new pictures, the style icon is seen decked up in ravishing red which features ruched silhouettes and comes with a deep V neckline extending till her midriff. The ruched detail starts from the midriff and extends to her waistline.

The perfect bodycon fit accentuates Tejasswi's flawless curves that are enough to sweep your feet off the floor! Tejasswi styled her hair into curls and opted for subtle yet amazing makeup. She chose minimal jewelry, sporting statement earrings, and donned silver heels. The sheer charisma, confidence, and poise that she carried with her ensemble left us swooning.

Sharing these snaps, the Naagin 6 actress wrote, "Girl, please don’t go through life trying to be as small and convenient as possible. Speak up. Be fierce always (heart emoticon)."

Karan Kundrra too couldn't contain his love and dropped a comment on his girlfriend Tejasswi's pictures which shows their undeniable admiration for each other. Praising her look, Karan wrote, "Red hot temptation."

About Tejasswi Prakash's appearance on Temptation Island:

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash, the actress will soon be seen making a special guest appearance on the dating reality show Temptation Island. In this show, the actress will join her beau Karan Kundrra, and will interact with the contestants.

In the show's upcoming episode, TejRan (Tejasswi and Karan) will spill the secrets of their steady relationship. Temptation Island is all about relationships and the ultimate test of the same. The show is slated to air the finale episode on Dec 15, 2023.

