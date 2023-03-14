Tejasswi Prakash proves ethnic co-ord with cape is the new trend, shares gorgeous PICS in a stylish attire

Tejasswi Prakash has been winning the hearts of audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behavior. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits.

Tejasswi Prakash's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media handle and shared several gorgeous with her fans and followers. In these pictures, the Naagin 6 actress looks beautiful as she is dressed in a stylish printed ethnic co-ord and has layered her outfit with a cape. Tejasswi looks breathtaking here as she strikes poses in this amazing outfit. The diva chose minimal accessories to complete her look and opted for subtle makeup. Sharing these beautiful snaps on her Instagram handle, Tejasswi wrote, "Well here I am." Like always, fans have flooded her comment section and have praised her look and her confidence.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash's work:

Tejasswi Prakash began her acting career in 2012 but rose to fame after essaying the role of Dhara Vaishnav in the hit show Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She then essayed the lead role of Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and received several accolades for her exceptional acting chops. Post this, there was no looking back for the diva. She then featured in numerous shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others.

Tejasswi also did several nonfictional shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi even lifted the trophy of the Salman Khan hosted show. After this, Tejasswi was roped in by Ekta Kapoor to essay the lead role in her fantasy show Naagin 6. She is still part of the show and essays the lead role.

Speaking about her personal life, Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra and the couple is going headstrong with their relationship.

