Tejasswi Prakash raises the temperature in her new look; Says 'only thing you can take from me is....'

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name owing to her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behaviour. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits. Lately, Tejasswi has been dropping some stunning pictures on her social media handle and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, the actress shared some pictures in her new look and fans are just going crazy over her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared a series of pictures in which the actress flaunted her perfect body. In the pictures, she donned a satin co-ord set which had fringes in the skirt. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote ‘The only thing you can take from me is notes.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fan were quick to flood the comment section with fire emojis.

Tejasswi Prakash career

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other top actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.