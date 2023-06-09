Tejasswi Prakash receives a special pre-birthday surprise on the sets of Naagin 6; Watch

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is busy impressing the audience by portraying the role of a shape-shifting serpent in Ekta Kapoor's produced show Naagin 6. Tejasswi bagged the lead role in the show soon after winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. With her talent and genuine personality, the actress gained a massive number of fans and followers who never skip a chance to shower love on her. Like last year, this time too Tejasswi's fans left no stone unturned to make her birthday special.

Tejasswi celebrates her birthday on June 10, however, it looks like the celebrations have already started for the actress. Today, June 9, the Naagin 6 actress was surprised as her few ardent fans reached the sets of her show and held a pre-birthday celebration. Tejasswi received birthday cakes, cards and other gifts ahead of her birthday. The actress even cuts the cakes brought by her fans and posed with them for the pictures.

Speaking about her personal life, Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra, and the couple is going headstrong with their relationship.

Tejasswi Prakash's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash began her acting career in 2012 but rose to fame after essaying the role of Dhara Vaishnav in the hit show Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She then featured in numerous shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others. Tejasswi also did several nonfictional shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi even lifted the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

After this, Tejasswi was roped in to essay the lead role in Naagin 6. After showcasing her talent in Hindi cinema, Tejasswi has gained wide recognition in the Marathi film industry as well. She featured in two Marathi films such as Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Along with this, Tejasswi has also been a part of several hit music videos.

