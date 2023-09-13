Tejasswi Prakash receives these food items as gifts from fans; Any Guesses?

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most successful actresses in the television industry currently. The actress won over everyone with her good looks and talent and established herself as a reliable actress. Her TV drama, Naagin 6, which recently went off air gave her tremendous response. It goes without saying that Tejasswi enjoys immense fan following. Her fans also love to shower her with gifts from time to time. Tejasswi, who has a vlog where she uploads occasional videos in one of the recent videos gave us a glimpse of the gifts she received from her fans.

Tejasswi’s fans send her bhajiya and samosa

A few days back, Tejasswi uploaded a vlog. Through the vlog, she primarily wanted to show the inside of her vanity van because fans often request her for a tour inside the van. While taking us through the van, she shared the gifts she received from her fans that day. It was the last day of her shoot of Naagin 6, and a fan sent her cupcakes in the shape of a snake. The actress admitted she had a hard time figuring out what it was, then her team helped her to understand that it was a snake. Among chocolates and other gift hampers, a fan also sent her a bag full of bhajiya, samosa, and vada pav. The paper bag is labeled with the food items it contains- bhajiya, samosa, vada pav, and bread pakoda. It's also mentioned that all the food items are homemade.

Check out the bag of bhajis and pakoda here.

Tejasswi is a foodie and her Instagram stories on her vacations prove how much she loves food. In the same vlog, she also shared that her vanity van also contained a basket full of snacks, which included a packet of khakda. There are also some healthy snacks like makhana, almonds, and other food items that the actress nibbles on.

Inside Tejasswi Prakash's vanity van

The actress gave a detailed tour of her vanity van. It had two sections- an outer area where people wait for the actress. It also had a microwave and mini refrigerator. Then, there's an inside personal space where she spends most of her time getting ready and relaxing. Her van was done with personal touches with pictures of her family, and beau Karan Kundrra around.

