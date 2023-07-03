Tejasswi Prakash reveals being victim of eve-teasing in teenage years, recalls how two boys chased her

Tejasswi Prakash is one such star that needs no lengthy introduction! Her remarkable acting skills and impeccable fashion sense have made her a favorite among fans. Tejasswi's talent is not the only aspect that garners admiration but her off-screen persona also charms the audience. Currently, Tejasswi is portraying the lead character in the much-loved show Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash recently appeared on Hauterrfly and got into a candid chat with host Siddharth Aalambayan.

Tejasswi Prakash reveals being eve-teased:

When asked, the Naagin 6 actress recalled the horrific incident when she was eve-teased in her teenage years. Narrating the incident, Tejasswi said, "After I completed my 10th standard, me and my best friend decided to start jogging, and later we used to eat chicken patties. Her house used to come first, so one day after jogging, she went to her house, and I was on my way. All of a sudden, there were two boys, they saw me and crossed. It was around 6 am so the road was not that crowded and busy."

Further, the Bigg Boss 15 winner added, "These two boys returned on the bike, they saw me, and they started talking something with each other. I was alone on the road, and they passed by me and were again returning to me on the bike. During this, I quickly ran into a random building, and the guard stopped me, but I requested him that I wanted to go. So I ran into the building's garden, and there were many trees so I hid in between those trees. I sat there for half an hour and then got on the main road to go home."

The actress continued, "I had an instinct that the boys are looking at me from afar. I thought if I went to my house, these boys would know about my location, and I have a younger brother and mother at home. So I purposely went to my friend's house as she lived with her brothers and her whole family. I thought if these boys followed me to this house my friend's brothers would handle them. After a week, I stepped out again and unfortunately, I was wearing the same clothes. I was wearing a T-shirt and jeans. It was evening and these boys were still roaming on their bikes." Speaking about the solution, Tejasswi revealed that boys should know all struggles girls go through in their lives so that they are aware of everything.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently essaying the lead role in Naagin 6.

