Tejasswi Prakash REVEALS why she and boyfriend Karan Kundrra 'avoid being together' most times

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tejasswi Prakash shared, "TejRan has been loved so much that I’m just scared. I don’t want it to make people stop looking at us as serious actors because we’re not just a couple. That’s why a lot of times we avoid being together." The 29-year-old also spoke about how her perspective toward life has changed entirely after falling in love with Karan Kundrra .

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most-loved couples in showbiz, and their fans fondly address them as 'Tejran.' While all this adulation might be overwhelming, the couple is 'scared' that the entire focus is shifted to their relationship. Tejasswi doesn't want the audience to think of them less as actors. The Naagin 6 actress also opened up about how Karan encourages her to take 'risks' in her professional life and keeps her at the edge.

Tejasswi added that Karan has always experimented with his projects and pushes her to take challenges as she's quite young right now. "I have changed completely, The way I’ve always looked at my career, and the way I approach it now, is so different. That’s because Karan has been extremely gutsy. He has experimented with every project he’s taken. And he has made sure that I have that confidence in me to actually do that. He tells me, ‘You’re young, you can take risks, just try new things. Don’t think about whether it’ll work out or not, but you’re at that time in your life, and you have that age in your hand to actually go and experiment, you can take a chance’. So he’s actually the one who has made me think the way I think right now. Like all the previous answers that I just gave you, that’s all his teachings," said the Bigg Boss 15 winner.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, and have been going strong.

