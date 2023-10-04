Tejasswi Prakash roots for her beau Karan Kundrra before Thank You For Coming's release

Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted in Bigg Boss 15, both of them become a fan favorite couple. The two are inseparable and fans can't seem to get enough of them. As both are prominent figures in the television industry, they have been supporting each other in their upcoming ventures. Recently Tejasswi posted a story on her Instagram handle as both were spotted at the screening of Karan's upcoming movie 'Thanks For Coming'. The actress supported him with full enthusiasm.

Tejasswi Prakash posts an adorable video in Karan's support

As many celebs were spotted on the red carpet of the premiere, Tejasswi and Karan were clicked together. Tejasswi wore a black and white dress and Karan was spotted in a black suit with golden detailing on the edges. Both looked adorable. The actress posted a story on her social media where the actor makes his entry in the movie and makes the girls excited; after which their expressions chance to see Shehnaaz Gill with him. In the background, the iconic 70's song Jawani Janeman is played.

Many celebs like Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, and other cast members were also spotted. After both were spotted together, one user commented, “This Karan kissed Teju as he got so overwhelmed hearing Teju review about the movie and his acting.” Another user said, “ Hands in Hand & they are meeting everyone..Whyyyy Soooo Cuteee FastBhaag.” One more user said, “That's My Girl Teju Congratulations So Proud of You.”

Apart from this, both are rumored to be part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 17. It is reportedly said that since Salman Khan has prior commitments, the couple would step forward and co-host with him.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s professional careers

Tejasswi Prakash was recently seen in the blockbuster drama Naagin 6. She is soon to be seen in a Marathi series School College Ani Life. Karan Kundrra was last featured in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The two are yet to announce their new projects.

